Cramer reveals buying strategy on volatile trading days: 'There's always a bull market somewhere'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday broke down his long-trusted playbook to game the market on volatile days for stock trading.

Equities on Wall Street spent the early part of the trading day in the red, coming under pressure as investors worried over new revelations about the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom. The major indexes, however, later rebounded and finished well off their lows, prompting Cramer to remind "Mad Money" viewers that "nobody makes a dime panicking."

"When I say there's always a bull market somewhere, that doesn't mean it's always obvious," said the "Mad Money" host, discussing his daily mantra. "Sometimes it's less visible and you have to dig for it, but when the action's looking ugly, you need to dig harder because that's when you strike gold."

Great Britain over the weekend placed new, more strict Covid restrictions on businesses and citizens in London and southern England in response to details of a coronavirus mutation discovered in the nation. With that news, investors can project that travel names will be hurt by the announcement, while stocks elsewhere on the market may sell off temporarily, creating opportunities to buy, Cramer said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell well below 30,000 during the session before rebounding to close up 37 points, or 0.12%, at 30,216.45. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed lower, dropping 0.39% at 3,694.92 and 0.10% at 12,742.52, respectively. Both indexes were down nearly 2% at their lows on the session.

"At the moment of maximum panic today, you were getting an incredible buying opportunity, so you had to hold your nose and search for the bull market," Cramer said.

He offered insight into what he called his "bull market somewhere handbook" that he has relied on for nearly two decades.