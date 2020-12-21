Mike Santoli’s market notes: Stocks pass sell-off test, Tesla a non-event, vulnerable to air pockets

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Not even a proper haircut for the market that had grown a bit wild a woolly – just a little off the top. In a reversal of the recent pattern, we got a pre-opening sell-off originating overseas and then buying right from the U.S. open. Probably best viewed as a little test of excessive bullishness and possible buyer's exhaustion courtesy of some European virus/shutdown news, not yet a thorough re-evaluation of the bullish thesis.