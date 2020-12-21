Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli’s market notes: Stocks pass sell-off test, Tesla a non-event, vulnerable to air pockets

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Not even a proper haircut for the market that had grown a bit wild a woolly – just a little off the top. In a reversal of the recent pattern, we got a pre-opening sell-off originating overseas and then buying right from the U.S. open. Probably best viewed as a little test of excessive bullishness and possible buyer's exhaustion courtesy of some European virus/shutdown news, not yet a thorough re-evaluation of the bullish thesis.

