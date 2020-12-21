Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, Nike, JPMorgan Chase & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla joins the S&P 500 index as of today, following a high-volume day of trading Friday as index fund managers prepared for its inclusion. Tesla will have the 6th largest market cap in the index, behind Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. The shares lost 3.6% in premarket trading as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

Nike (NKE) – Nike reported quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat estimates as well. The athletic apparel and footwear maker also raised its full-year sales forecast, as the pandemic continues to drive demand for outdoor sportswear. The shares added 5% in premarket trading as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan announced a $30 billion stock buyback, shortly after the Federal Reserve said it would allow banks to restart buybacks during the first quarter of 2021. The shares gained 4% in premarket trading as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

Walmart (WMT) – The retailer was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets, which feels Walmart is well-positioned to handle a range of different economic scenarios in 2021.

FactSet (FDS) – The financial information provider reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. FactSet saw improved results in its analytics unit as well as its content and technology operations.

QEP Resources (QEP) – Diamondback Energy (FANG) is buying rival shale producer QEP in an all-stock deal worth about $2.2 billion.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) – The energy producer said it would write down the value of oil and gas assets by up to $4.5 billion. That follows a write-down of its liquid natural gas portfolio in October by just under $1 billion.

Rent-A-Center (RCII) – Rent-A-Center is buying lease-to-own company Acima Holdings for $1.65 billion in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) – The defense contractor is buying Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) for $56 per share, 33% above the rocket engine maker's Friday closing price. Lockheed Martin already uses Aerojet propulsion systems in a number of its products.

Moderna (MRNA) – The drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine is set to roll out, after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval late Friday. The shares gained 1% in premarket trading as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple has temporarily shut down all of its stores in California, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

RealPage (RP) – RealPage agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in a $9.6 billion cash deal. Thom Bravo will pay $88.75 per share for the provider of property management software, 31% over RealPage's Friday closing price. RealPage shares jumped 30% in premarket trading as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Global Payments (GPN) – Fidelity National and Global Payments held unsuccessful merger talks that might have resulted in a $70 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. Both companies specialize in merchant payment and banking systems.

Wells Fargo (WFC) – The bank agreed to sell its $10 billion student loan portfolio to a group that includes private-equity firms Blackstone (BX) and Apollo Global (APO), according to a Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the matter. Wells Fargo confirmed the sale in a statement late Friday, but did not identify the buyers or the financial terms.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) – Blackwells Capital offered to buy the real estate management firm for $18 per share in cash, or $3.8 billion including assumed debt.