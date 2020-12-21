The $900 billion Covid relief package will extend nutrition benefits for families

People wait in line to receive uncooked food donations from the food pantry at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen on December 15, 2020 in New York City.

The $900 billion stimulus package Congress agreed upon Sunday night includes more money for nutrition benefits to support vulnerable families struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming bill is expected to include $13 billion in increased benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other child nutrition benefits, according to a summary of the legislation.

In addition, the bill will boost SNAP benefits by 15% for six months for all participants, and excludes unemployment compensation from being counted as income in regards to eligibility for the program. It also provides funds to support food banks and seniors, according to a statement from Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

While SNAP was not set to expire at the end of the year without another round of stimulus, as some unemployment benefits were, additional funding to the program will likely ensure that expanded allotments continue. During the pandemic, SNAP boosted allotments for families through emergency assistance, giving more food to those who qualified for the benefit.

More from Invest in You:

7 money moves to make now to start the new year strong

How to spend down your flex spending account

Your guide to holiday tipping during the coronavirus pandemic

"This relief will surely help families struggling to meet their basic expenses right now," said Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, director and fellow at the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University.

The additional money to SNAP, along with $600 stimulus checks; extended unemployment insurance, plus an extra $300 per week; and food benefits for families who lost access to school meals, will help ease the crisis, she added.

"The increase is great news," said Elaine Waxman, senior fellow in the Income and Benefits Policy center at the Urban Institute, adding that nearly 40% of SNAP households were already eligible for the maximum benefit before the pandemic, meaning they had the fewest resources for food.