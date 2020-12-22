'All we can do is carry on' — Brits describe life under lockdown as new Covid strain shatters holiday plans

People walk past the closed entrance of the Eurostar terminal at Brussels South railway station after Britain's European neighbors began closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium December 21, 2020.

LONDON — Anxious, angry, and alone. That's how many people in Britain are feeling just two days before Christmas, as a new Covid variant that seems to transmit more quickly spreads across the nation.

The U.K. government said on Saturday that it had no choice but to ban around 18 million people from visiting other households on Christmas Day, scuppering festive plans for people up and down the country.

Since then, dozens of countries around the world have closed their doors to Brits in an effort to prevent the new variant spreading among their own populations.

Jon from the London suburb of Surbiton, who did not want to share his full name, told CNBC that it feels like it did back in March when the coronavirus first hit Europe, only without the sunshine and long days. "I think there was more hope back then," he said.

Jon said he's "very concerned" about the new variant of the coronavirus. "If it keeps changing, will these vaccinations work?" he said. "Will it keep changing?"

Experts believe Covid vaccines are likely to protect against the new strain, but the WHO and others are running studies to confirm whether it has any impact on vaccine efficacy.

Jon said he's personally "had enough," but it's the younger generation he feels really sorry for, including the likes of his daughter who is 24.

"Perhaps they should be giving the vaccine to those that can get the economy back on its feet before giving it to the elderly isolated in homes," he said.

One bright spot for the country is that vaccines are already being rolled out, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying this week that over 500,000 people had already received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Despite this, however, Jon isn't particularly optimistic about 2021 — especially the first half of the year. "All we can do is carry on," he said. "On the positive side, I believe it's brought the street and neighbors closer together."