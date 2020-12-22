West Virginia on track to deliver Covid vaccines to all its nursing homes by year-end, governor says

West Virginia is on track to administer Covid-19 vaccines at all of its long-term care facilities by the end of this year, Republican Gov. Jim Justice told CNBC on Tuesday.

It would mark a significant milestone in West Virginia's efforts to dampen the impact of the coronavirus. Despite making up less than 6% of the state's coronavirus cases, nursing homes and assisted living facilities represent about 31% of West Virginia's total Covid-19 deaths, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. The figures are based on the most-recent data available from last week.

West Virginia began administering shots at its long-term care facilities last week after the Food and Drug Administration granted limited clearance to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The state has since received doses of Moderna's vaccine after it was authorized on Friday for emergency use.

Last week, West Virginia administered about 8,100 Pfizer-BioNTech doses in 71 of its 214 long-term care facilities, according to Maj. Holli Nelson, a spokesperson for the West Virginia National Guard. On average, about 80% of people at a facility wanted to be vaccinated, she told CNBC. Vaccinations for staff and residents at the remaining long-term care facilities are underway this week, Nelson said.

In an interview on "Squawk on the Street," Justice said West Virginia was able to begin its vaccinations in nursing homes sooner than in many parts of the country because it leaned on local pharmacies.

"Our great National Guard and all of our health officials came up with an idea to basically recruit all the local pharmacies," Justice said. He added that West Virginia may have administered its first vaccine dose at its long-term care facilities "before a lot of states get started." Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots a few weeks apart.