Farmers’ protest could set back India’s economic recovery from Covid, says minister

The ongoing protest by Indian farmers cannot continue indefinitely or it will set back the country's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, one Indian government minister told CNBC on Monday.

Thousands of Indian farmers have protested for weeks against three farm reforms that were enacted into law this year. Protesters claimed the new measures would lower crop prices and hurt their earnings.

The protests have hurt agriculture and its related industries, according to India's union minister of civil aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri.

"This impacts not just agriculture but also other allied areas, and certainly there's a damage," Puri told CNBC's Tanvir Gill, when asked how much the protests disrupted agricultural output.

"We have to get on. And after the Covid when the economy is slowly coming back to pre-Covid levels, there's a revival of demand, production, etc. We shouldn't allow (the protests) to continue indefinitely, to provide a further setback to our revival efforts," he said on Tuesday.