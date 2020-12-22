Here are Wall Street's favorite stocks for 2021

An employee of Equinix data center checks servers in Pantin, a suburb of Paris.

Juggernaut Amazon, along with comeback plays General Motors and Diamondback Energy, are among the top picks from Wall Street analysts for 2021.

After a wild 2020, next year is expected to be a recovery year for the economy as vaccines rollout to combat the Covid pandemic. Analysts expect a mix of tech names that worked during 2020 and beaten-down names set to recover to be among the best performers in 2021.

CNBC screened for the most-loved stocks on Wall Street heading into 2021 based on the number of analysts with buy ratings on the shares and the average upside to their consensus 12-month price targets.

The stocks below have major upside to their 12-month price targets, with some companies expected to see near 40% rallies in the new year. And at least 75% of the analysts that cover the stock say they are a buy.

Take a look at the list here.