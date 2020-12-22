You'll have to wait for a paper stimulus check if you don't already have direct deposit

After six months of political haggling, the federal government is about to send most Americans a second pandemic-related stimulus payment.

The quickest way to get that money? Direct deposit, says the IRS.

"Direct deposit is the safest and fastest way to receive a payment, including a tax refund," according to the IRS.gov webpage on Economic Impact Payments.

More from Personal Finance:

Why some might not get $600 stimulus payments

Stimulus bill won't extend student loan payment pause

Answers to your top $600 stimulus check questions

Under the legislation approved by Congress late Monday and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, adults who made under $75,000 a year in 2019 would get $600, as would each dependent child, with smaller amounts for those making up to $87,000.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday the first payments could be sent early next week. Those who have already set up direct deposit for tax refunds should be among the first to see the cash arrive in their accounts.

"If you received direct deposit of your refund based on your 2019 tax return, the IRS has sent your payment to the bank account provided on the most recent tax return," the IRS website said in regard to the first round of stimulus payments in May.