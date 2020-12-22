Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Microsoft, JPMorgan, T-Mobile & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan named Medtronic a top pick in 2021.
  • Baird initiated The RealReal as outperform.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan to $150 from $144.
  • KeyBanc raised its price target on Peloton to $185 from $160.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile to outperform from perform.
  • Loop upgraded Rent-A-Center to buy from hold.
  • Oppenheimer named Microsoft a top pick in 2021.
People walk by a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, California
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

