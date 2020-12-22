Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Microsoft, JPMorgan, T-Mobile & more
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020
8:13 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
JPMorgan named Medtronic a top pick in 2021.
Baird initiated The RealReal as outperform.
Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan to $150 from $144.
KeyBanc raised its price target on Peloton to $185 from $160.
Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile to outperform from perform.
Loop upgraded Rent-A-Center to buy from hold.
Oppenheimer named Microsoft a top pick in 2021.
People walk by a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, California
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Breaking News: Markets
Markets
Peloton Interactive Inc
Microsoft Corp
More In Street Calls
Stock analysts give their 2021 outlook on Tencent and Alibaba
Arjun Kharpal
Goldman Sachs sees 3 big risks to the market as stocks take a hit on Monday
Pippa Stevens
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Walmart, Microsoft, FireEye & more
Michael Bloom
Read More