Watch live: Dr. Fauci, Azar receive Moderna's Covid vaccine as rollout begins

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar and other top health officials are slated to receive Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins is also scheduled to get his shot. NIH said six health-care workers from the NIH Clinical Center will also be given the Moderna vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use last week.

It is the agency's first shipment of 100 doses, NIH said, and after the public event, additional health-care workers from the NIH Clinical Center will receive the vaccine. The agency said it expects to receive a larger shipment from the state of Maryland for more of its frontline health-care workers next week.

The event comes after a slew of public vaccination ceremonies were held as the first doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines were distributed across the country. Top U.S. officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and President-elect Joe Biden already received their vaccines in televised events.

Fauci has long said he will publicly take the vaccine as soon as it's available to him to encourage Americans to get the vaccine.

