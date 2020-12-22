One brokerage firm is giving away stocks this holiday season

Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 9, 2020 in New York City.

With delivery delays widespread throughout the U.S. and coronavirus cases surging, keeping shoppers away from retail stores, you might find it difficult to find a last-minute gift.

Public.com thinks it has a solution. The social platform built on top of a brokerage app is allowing current members to gift new members fractional stock for free. The user giving the gift does not pay. Instead, a random amount of value up to $100 — in the form of a specific stock the member chooses — is assigned to the gift. The average amount gifted tends to be $15, according to Public's vice president of marketing Katie Perry,

The promotion for current users through year-end is a way to encourage more people to join the platform. According to Perry, gifting a fractional share helps bring down the barriers to investing, "There's a psychological barrier to investing. Allowing users to gift shares, we are creating a personal connection that makes investing more accessible."

While there are stocks that trade at $15 or less per share, many of the stocks popular with younger investors trade at much higher per-share values.

Perry herself recently invited a friend to join the platform by gifting her shares of Peloton, whose current stock price is well around $140. "We want our users to be engaged with their portfolio, engaged with their selected companies and engaged with the community."

The platform has also drawn the attention of high-profile investors, including actor Will Smith, Houston Texans Pro-Bowler J.J. Watt and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The platform recently raised $65 million in Series C funding, bringing its funding total to $90 million.