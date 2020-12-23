3 ways college students are managing their money, from making a budget to saving for retirement

Learning how to budget expenses and set aside savings can be critical skills for young adults. However, many college students find that they don't know how to properly manage their finances. With the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, it's more important than ever for young adults to understand their personal finances. I spoke with fellow students from Carnegie Mellon University to hear about their experiences saving money, investing and cutting back on their expenses.

Here are three ways these college seniors are taking control of their money.

1. Opening a Roth IRA

In order to start saving money for retirement, Dillan Gajarawala decided to open a Roth IRA. Gajarawala chose a Roth over a traditional IRA because he can "put in post-tax income now, then take it out in retirement tax-free," he says. This is advantageous if you think you'll earn more money in the future compared to the present, since you can take the tax hit now while in a lower income tax bracket. Learn more about Roth IRAs.

2. Learning the basics of investing

3. Setting a limit for dining out