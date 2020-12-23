Coronavirus crippled U.S. auto sales in 2020 but it could have been far worse

Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. are expected to close this year down at least 15%, which would mark one of the industry's worst annual declines since at least 1980.

In any normal year, such a rapid fall would have meant an industry in crisis. But in 2020, the overwhelming sentiment is "it could have been worse."

"It's been a rough year, but I think we're ending in a much better place than we expected," said Nick Woolard, director of automaker analytics at TrueCar. "Early on there was this sharp right turn that nobody anticipated that drove the whole industry into some pretty dark days and the forecasts all went really bleak."

During the depths of the first peak of Covid-19 in the spring, sales of new vehicles collapsed as auto plants shuttered and many dealers were forced to close showrooms. J.D. Power forecast retail sales would decline by as much as 80% in April, leading to likely near-recession sales levels for the year.

But retail sales to consumers rebounded far faster than anyone forecast. Sales during the second quarter declined by about 34%. They were largely driven by low – even 0% -- interest rates, historically long financing offers and people wanting to hit the open road instead of taking public transportation or airlines.

"A big comeback story of 2020 is without a doubt the recovery of retail vehicle sales, which have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights.