Covid live updates: U.S. orders 100 million more Pfizer vaccine doses, signs deal for Merck's Covid treatment

With confirmed cases of Covid-19 rising at an alarming pace globally, the World Health Organization warns the world must remain vigilant for the next six months. Some countries have approved the Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, while the U.S. has also approved Moderna's . Yet, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, said it will take time before most of the population receive vaccinations.

The U.S. is recording at least 214,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,700 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: