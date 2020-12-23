Covid live updates: U.S. orders 100 million more Pfizer vaccine doses, signs deal for Merck's Covid treatment

LIVE UPDATES
With confirmed cases of Covid-19 rising at an alarming pace globally, the World Health Organization warns the world must remain vigilant for the next six months. Some countries have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, while the U.S. has also approved Moderna's. Yet, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, said it will take time before most of the population receive vaccinations.
The U.S. is recording at least 214,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,700 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
U.S. jobless claims rose less than expected last week as employers awaited expected relief from a pending $900 billion stimulus package, reports CNBC's Thomas Franck.
The Labor Department reported first-time unemployment-benefits filers totaled 803,000 in the week ending Dec. 19, while economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial claims to rise to 888,000.
Initial claims for the previous week were revised higher by 7,000 to 892,000, the highest since early September.
—Melodie Warner
Merck agreed to supply the U.S. government with 60,000 to 100,000 doses of its Covid treatment for up to about $356 million, Reuters reports.
The deal will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of Merck's investigational therapeutic MK-7110 to treat patients hospitalized with severe or critical Covid-19.
Data from September showed the injection increased the likelihood of symptom improvement in serious Covid cases and also reduced the risk of respiratory failure and death.
—Melodie Warner
Pfizer will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by July, Reuters reported.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31.
The agreement raises the total number of doses for delivery to the U.S. to 200 million.
—Melodie Warner