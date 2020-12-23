Cryptocurrency XRP plunges 25% after SEC files lawsuit against Ripple

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency Ripple is displayed on January 30, 2018 in Paris, France.

The price of XRP plunged again Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit alleging that Ripple, a blockchain company with ties to the cryptocurrency, conducted a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

XRP sank nearly 25% to around 35 cents Wednesday morning, according to data from cryptocurrency market site CoinDesk. The virtual currency fell as much as 17% on Tuesday after Ripple said it anticipated and would fight the legal action.

The SEC is suing Ripple and two of its executives, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen. At the heart of the federal agency's complaint is the claim that XRP should be treated as a security — like a share in a company — rather than a currency.

"We allege that Ripple, Larsen, and Garlinghouse failed to register their ongoing offer and sale of billions of XRP to retail investors, which deprived potential purchasers of adequate disclosures about XRP and Ripple's business and other important long-standing protections that are fundamental to our robust public market system," said Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC's Enforcement Division.