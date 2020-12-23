Local retailers turn to delivery apps to make sure your gifts arrive by Christmas

With just a few days before Christmas, shoppers are running out of options to receive their holiday gifts in time to place them under the tree.

But all hope may not be lost for last-minute gift buyers. A growing number of small businesses are harnessing the pandemic-fueled shift to online shopping and their proximity to customers' doorsteps to partner with services that guarantee deliveries within the hour or on the following day.

On-demand delivery services such as DoorDash, Roadie and Uber's Postmates are just a few of the companies that are working with neighborhood retailers to help deliver goods to nearby shoppers.

The partnerships come in handy at a crucial time. This holiday season, online shopping has strained retailers and shipping carriers more than ever before.

Early on in the holiday season, there were fears that millions of packages a day could be delayed from Thanksgiving Day to Christmas. Since then, shipping carriers have expanded their delivery days, while many consumers appear to have heeded the warnings of "Shipageddon." Now, it's likely that about a million packages a day could be delayed until after Christmas, said Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, a software firm that analyzes shipping package data.

This late in the game, online shoppers can turn to curbside pickup or buy online and pick up in store to grab last-minute gifts. Aside from that, shoppers have few remaining options to get an item shipped to their doorstep in time for the big day.

Dec. 15 was the official Christmas Eve delivery cutoff for UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service. Amazon Prime subscribers have until Wednesday to get Christmas Eve delivery on select items eligible for one-day shipping and until Christmas Eve to get products that can be shipped on the same day.

Even so, shoppers may not want to place an eleventh-hour order online and hope it arrives in time. That's where retailers such as Brooklyn-based Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store are hoping they can step in. Earlier this year, the store joined a new online marketplace, ShopIN.nyc, that promises same-day delivery on products from dozens of local businesses in the borough.

"Normally, we do a lot of our own shipping, and that slows down as we get closer to the holiday," said Ann Cantrell, owner of Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store, in an interview with CNBC. "But I realized with [ShopIN.nyc], they're going to be delivering up until Christmas Eve. So we're going to be really busy from that portal, right to the very end."

Candles, wrapping paper, gift bags and ornaments have all been flying off the store's virtual shelves on ShopIN, Cantrell added.

ShopIN launched in June amid the pandemic, describing itself as Brooklyn's "Everything Store" and imploring consumers to "Shop Brooklyn, Not Bezos." ShopIN collects the merchandise from retail partners, sorts it into orders for customers, then delivers it to their doorsteps.

Orders are delivered on the same day if they're placed before 10 a.m. The company charges a $5.95 delivery fee, or if shoppers spend more than $59, delivery is free.

Earlier this year, before her business joined ShopIN, Kathryn Ivanfy, founder of Brooklyn gift shop Wanderlustre, said she was hand-delivering some orders herself when her store had temporarily shut its doors due to the pandemic.

"I was happy to get any sale I could, so it was me in my little car driving around," Ivanfy said in an interview. "Now we're really happy to have ShopIN do it for us, because I can't sustain that."