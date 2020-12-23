Dominion Voting lawyers warn Trump attorney Giuliani of litigation over alleged smear campaign, report says

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone both have reportedly been sent letters by defamation attorneys directing them to save all records related to claims that Dominion Voting Systems played a key role allegedly swindling Trump out of an election win.

Giuliani also has been warned by Dominion's lawyers that "litigation regarding these issues is imminent," according to a new report by CNN, which was shown a copy of the letter.

The letters to Cipollone and Giuliani reportedly demanded that Giuliani stop "making defamatory claims against Dominion," which makes voting machines.

Trump, his campaign lawyers and allies including attorney Sidney Powell have claimed, without evidence, that illegal vote changes made to ballot-counting machines fraudulently gave the national presidential election to Joe Biden.

Powell last week was sent a similar letter from Dominion's lawyers about her "wild, knowingly baseless, and false accusations" about the company. The letter demanded that she retract her claims and preserve documents related to them.

Giuliani and a White House spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC about CNN's report. CNBC has reached out for comment from Dominion and its lawyers.

The article came on the heels of a lawsuit filed by Dominion's security director, Eric Coomer, against the Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell, and a number of conservative media outlets.

Coomer's lawsuit says that he has become the target of death threats and other harmful communications because of the defendants' false claims made about Dominion's machines.

Dominion has posted a page on its web site entitled "Setting the Record Straight: Facts & Rumors," to address claims about the company, which it has called "disinformation" and a threat to democracy.

"Baseless claims about the integrity of the system or the accuracy of the results have been dismissed by election authorities, subject matter experts and third-party fact-checkers," that page says.

"Malicious and misleading false claims about Dominion have resulted in dangerous levels of threats and harassment against the company and its employees, as well as election officials."

Biden last week was confirmed as the winner of the election by the Electoral College. Trump has refused to concede defeat.