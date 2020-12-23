The best-performing Dow stocks this year have more room to run in 2021, traders say

A few Dow stocks made the naughty and nice list this year.

Big Tech led the charge with Apple, Microsoft and Salesforce topping the Dow as the best performers in 2020; Chevron, Boeing and Walgreens bottomed out the index as the worst performers.

Piper Sandler chief market technician Craig Johnson and Simpler Trading director of options Danielle Shay checked that list — not once but twice — and picked their favorites into the new year.

"Stick with the winners here," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "Apple has definitely made Santa's nice list this year."

Apple is by far the best Dow performer of 2020. Shares have risen 78%, nearly double the gains for Microsoft. The stock is roughly 5% from its record set in early September.

"When you look at the chart, you're still in a very nice well-defined uptrend. You can see that we've come back, successfully retested it, and we're getting back to retesting those old highs," Johnson said. "So, from my perspective, I'm going to stick with Apple. I think it's a gift that just won't be returned this year."