The latest skirmish between Facebook and Apple is part of a fight that stretches back more than a decade

Apple CEO Tim Cook (l) and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook. Getty Images (L) | Reuters (R)

In October 2018, Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized the business practices of Big Tech rivals in an impassioned speech at a privacy conference in Brussels. "Every day, billions of dollars change hands, and countless decisions are made, on the basis of our likes and dislikes, our friends and families, our relationships and conversations. Our wishes and fears, our hopes and dreams," Cook said. "These scraps of data, each one harmless enough on its own, are carefully assembled, synthesized, traded and sold." Although Cook didn't call out Facebook by name, it was clear Mark Zuckerberg's company was one of the targets. Facebook has built a tremendously successful business by hoovering up the data of its users to inform its targeted ad system. Its revenue topped $20 billion last quarter, and nearly 99% of it comes from advertising. The speech was just one in a series of public jabs Cook and Zuckerberg have taken at each other over nearly a decade. The tensions between Facebook and Apple date back to the iPhone's infancy and the quest for control over the next wave of computing. In a 2014 cover story in Time, for example, Zuckerberg criticized Apple and Cook's stance on privacy: "A frustration I have is that a lot of people increasingly seem to equate an advertising business model with somehow being out of alignment with your customers," Zuckerberg told Time. "I think it's the most ridiculous concept. What, you think because you're paying Apple that you're somehow in alignment with them? If you were in alignment with them, then they'd make their products a lot cheaper." The war of words over the last decade highlights the fundamental difference in opinion between two giants over how business should be done on the internet. In Facebook's view, the internet is the Wild West, with a multitude of competing platforms offering innovative services for free. You may not pay for them with your money, but you pay by allowing your data to be tracked and packaged so advertisers can plop things you'd want to buy right in front of your face as you travel between devices and services. In Apple's view, the internet is just an extension of the personal computing revolution the company helped start in the 1980s, and your phone is the most personal device of all. You should know what companies are going to do with the information collected through that phone before you share it.

A decadelong fight

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg appears on a monitor behind a stenographer as he testifies remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill, October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Michael Reynolds | Pool | Getty Images

The war of words culminated last week with Facebook's two-day campaign against Apple. The ads called foul on an impending change to the iPhone's operating system designed to alert you when an app will track your personal data like location and browsing history, which companies like Facebook use to target their ads. The alert gives you the option to block the tracking before using the app. Facebook claimed that Apple's move is designed to crush small businesses that rely on that targeted advertising to reach their customers online. It also warned -- without evidence -- that Apple's move would force app makers to stop offering free, ad-supported apps to their customers. Instead, they'd have to charge customers through digital subscriptions or other fees. Conveniently for Apple, it takes a cut of transactions conducted through its platform, including purchases or subscriptions that users make through apps they download on its App Store. Facebook painted a devious picture of Apple in the campaign: Here's a company with complete control over the rules of its platform, making a change designed to squeeze small businesses and force them into a paid model, of which Apple will take a cut. Facebook delivered that messaging in newspaper ads, blog posts, Instagram posts and a glitzy website featuring small business owners who use Facebook to advertise. Apple pushed back on Facebook's accusations. The company said the pop-up you'll see in apps is only designed to let you know when and how an app plans to track you, not ban tracking altogether. App makers like Facebook also have room in the pop-up and other screens to make their case to you for why you should allow tracking. Apps are still free to collect all the data on you that they were before, but you'll have to give them deliberate permission to do so first. According to Apple, it's just the latest in a string of privacy-centric features it's added to products over the years.

A mockup of the popup window iPhone users will see before using an app that tracks their data. This image was provided by Apple. Apple

The roots of the squabble stretch back more than a decade. In the iPhone's infancy, there was a great debate over what the mobile internet should look like. Would it look the internet on a desktop PC, where people mostly used a mobile web browser to visit web sites, with everything built on openly published standards? Or would users switch between a collection of internet-connected software "apps," giving more control to the companies that owned the mobile platforms ? Facebook, which was born on the open internet, favored the former option and pushed for rich web apps written to emerging standards. But it lost the fight in large part because of Apple, which pushed the app model as the default way of accomplishing tasks on the iPhone, then insisted that its own App Store would be the only legal and easy way to find and install those apps. (Google smartly played both sides, investing in the Android mobile platform and its own Google Play app store, as well as building out its Chrome web browser and exercising influence over web standards.) As the future became clear, Facebook made attempts to build its own smartphone so it wouldn't have to concede so much control to Apple or Google. The device never saw the light of day, and Facebook instead developed a software "skin" for Android devices that featured its own services. That was also a flop. Today, Facebook is laying the groundwork to own the next major computing platform so it doesn't have to play by another company's rules again. That's why it's currently developing products like digital glasses, which the company is expected to launch in 2021. But in the meantime, Facebook has to deal with Apple.

Facebook's endgame is unclear