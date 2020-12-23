Sorrento Therapeutics developing antibodies injection and nose drops to fight Covid-19

Medical staff member Christina Mathers attends to a patient, who is unconscious, as she holds the patient's hand in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Sorrento Therapeutics is working on new antibody therapeutics it hopes will be a gamechanger in the fight against Covid-19.

Recently it won a $34 million contract from DARPA co-funded by JPEO to develop an intramuscular injection that delivers gene-encoded neutralizing antibodies against Covid-19 and its variant strains. The award was given to Sorrento's wholly-owned subsidiary SmartPharm Therapeutics, and it will fund development through a Phase 2 clinical study.

It is hoped that the injection could enable rapid protection from and/or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 so patients can produce their own protective antibodies within days of getting the injection. Sorrento will seek further funding in support of the program pending successful clinical studies.

The company has initiated manufacturing of the neutralizing antibody STI-2020 in the protein form to produce 100,000 doses to be available early next year, in anticipation of an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

If successful, the new antibody-encoded plasmid DNA injection could provide an alternative method of protecting populations for months or longer. It can be an important therapeutic for people where vaccines do not work as well, such as the elderly or immunocompromised.

The injection is a formulation of the highly potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody STI-2020. The company said it can potentially be stored at refrigerator temperatures, avoiding some of the cold chain management challenges associated with the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines currently developed, such as the first approved in the U.S., from Pfizer-BioNTech.

At the same time, the company has filed an investigational new drug application with the FDA for a Phase 1 clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of COVI-DROPS, antibody nose drops that it claims boosts immunity against Covid-19 by blocking the infection and spread of the virus. The intranasal drops are a formulation of the antibody STI-2099. In previous animal studies, COVI-DROPS reduced the severity of and shortened the duration of the disease in infected hamsters.

Dr. Slobodan Paessler, scientific director of the Animal Biosafety Laboratory 3 at the University of Texas Medical Branch has been researching Sorrento Therapeutics antibodies in hamsters since March to help find product candidates. A molecular virologist, his lab is known for conducting research on viral pathogenesis, vaccine development and on development of animal models to test new vaccine candidates and antiviral drugs.

"My studies have shown that hamsters infected with the Covid-19 virus develop severe lung and nose infections but when treated with the COVI-DROPS all tissue damage and signs of the disease is prevented. It is an exciting discovery and Sorrento has a good right to be hopeful," he said.

"If you think of how such a nose drop can allow a patient to treat themselves at home you can see the huge advantage."

If testing is approved in human patients and the drops prove effective, the therapy can one day mark a turning point in the treatment of the coronavirus that has so far killed 322,611 Americans. Currently there are over 18 million cases in the U.S., and an average of more than 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with Covid-19 every day, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.