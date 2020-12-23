Skip Navigation
Stock market live updates: Futures up slightly, Trump knocks stimulus, personal income falls

CNBC.com staff

This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.

Stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 looked to snap a three-day losing streak. President Donald Trump called the new stimulus deal reached by Congress a "disgrace" and called for the amount of direct checks to Americans to be increased, creating uncertainty about when the relief money would be sent out.

 For continuous real-time insight on the market see below.