Stock market live updates: Futures up slightly, Trump knocks stimulus, personal income falls

LIVE UPDATES
This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.
Stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 looked to snap a three-day losing streak. President Donald Trump called the new stimulus deal reached by Congress a "disgrace" and called for the amount of direct checks to Americans to be increased, creating uncertainty about when the relief money would be sent out.
For continuous real-time insight on the market see below.