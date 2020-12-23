Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Cloudera, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, FuboTV & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Pfizer (PFE) – Pfizer and the government struck a deal for the drugmaker and partner BioNTech (BNTX) to provide 100 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, increasing the total that Pfizer has agreed to provide to 200 million. The extra 100 million doses will be delivered by the end of July. Pfizer shares added 0.8% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Formula One (FWONA) – Formula One is in talks with Amazon.com (AMZN) to stream its Grand Prix auto races, according to a Financial Times interview with outgoing Formula One CEO Chase Carey.

FuboTV (FUBO) – FuboTV remains on watch, after chalking up its fifth straight double-digit percentage gain on Tuesday. The video streaming service's stock has gone from $26.47 per share to $62 per share over that five-day stretch. The shares were down 9% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

The RealReal (REAL) – The RealReal is also on watch after rising for six straight sessions and gaining nearly 41% over that time. On Tuesday, Baird Equity Research called the secondhand seller of luxury goods an "open-ended growth story."

AstraZeneca (AZN) – The drugmaker said its Covid-19 vaccine should be effective against the new strain of coronavirus, according to an AstraZeneca spokesman in an email to Reuters.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) – Discovery has reportedly raised its stake in OWN, its joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, to 95% from 73%. Variety reports that Winfrey was paid more than $35 million in Discovery shares in reducing her stake to 5%.

Merck (MRK) – The drugmaker reached a deal with the U.S. government to manufacture and supply its Covid-19 therapeutic known as MK-7110. Late-stage trial results earlier this year showed the treatment reduced the risk of death or respiratory failure by 50%, and as well as a 60% likelihood of clinical improvement. The shares were slightly higher in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Infosys (INFY) – The India-based information technology company signed a cloud partnership deal with Daimler, with the automaker seeking to innovate and transform its IT infrastructure.

Unilever (UL) – The consumer products giant expanded its partnership with the Burger King unit of Restaurant Brands (QSR), launching a meat-free Whopper in Latin America, the Caribbean and China.

Cloudera (CLDR) – The cloud software company struck an agreement for a $500 million term loan, and plans to use the money for general corporate purposes including stock buybacks. The shares gained 4% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR) – The Canadian maker of medical testing products and services said its saliva-based collection device was included in an Emergency Use Authorization granted by the Food and Drug Administration to 3B Black Biotech for its Covid-19 test. 3B Black Biotech is a maker of molecular diagnostic kits. The shares gained 7% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Magna International (MGA) – The Canada-based automotive supplier struck a joint venture deal with South Korea's LG Electronics to build electric car components such as motors, inverters and on-board chargers.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) – The Rockville, Maryland-based drugmaker announced positive results from a phase 3 study of its experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus is already in the process of seeking approval for the drug for patients aged 6-17, and assuming a successful outcome, plans to submit a supplemental application to use the drug to treat adult ADHD. The shares gained 15% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.