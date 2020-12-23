Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates the public as state rolls out Covid vaccines

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday on the Covid-19 vaccine distribution plans as the threat of another economic shutdown looms over the state.

Last week, Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that the state might close nonessential businesses in some regions in January. For weeks, Cuomo has said that he will implement more restrictions in parts of the state where hospitals are overwhelmed to the point that they cannot care for every patient.

But he has noted that it's up to residents of New York to follow public health precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus and avoid a shutdown.

"Of course a shutdown in January is possible," Cuomo said last week. "But there's a big but," he said, spelling the word out one letter at a time "B-U-T."

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

