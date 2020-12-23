What to watch today: Dow set to open higher despite Covid stimulus uncertainty

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures are pointing a higher Wall Street open, after they had been lower for much of the evening and overnight period. The reversal followed President Donald Trump's surprising attack on the coronavirus stimulus bill after months of negotiations. Dow futures indicated a roughly 55-point gain at the opening bell. S&P 500 futures are slightly higher while and Nasdaq futures were basically flat. CNBC) Markets are coming off a mixed Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 closing at record highs, but the Dow and S&P 500 finishing lower. The S&P 500 is riding a three-day losing streak, and the Dow has alternated between gains and losses for nine straight sessions.



* European stocks higher on hopes for a Brexit trade deal (CNBC) There's a flood economic data this morning, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of November personal income and spending, November durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claims. Personal income is expected to post a 0.3% decline following October's 0.7% drop, while spending is seen falling 0.4% after rising 0.5% in October. Consensus forecasts call for durable goods orders to rise by 0.5% after a 1.3% October increase. And jobless claims are expected to edge higher by 3,000 to 888,000 for the week ending Dec.19. The government is out with November new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Economists are looking for a 0.9% drop to an annual rate of 990,000 units. New home sales fell 0.3% in October. At the same time, the University of Michigan is out with its final read on consumer sentiment for December, with the index seen falling to 81.0 from the mid-month reading of 81.4. Total mortgage application volume increased by 0.8% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Mortgage demand is ending the year significantly higher than in 2019, but the latest data indicates some cooling off around the holidays. (CNBC) Payroll processing company Paychex (PAYX) is the only company of note scheduled to release earnings this morning, while there are no earnings scheduled after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS

STOCKS TO WATCH