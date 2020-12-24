Skip Navigation
Amid vaccine rollout, these are the top picks of the best healthcare analysts on Wall Street

Riley de León@RileyCNBC
Key Points
  • As Covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country, optimism around vaccine distribution has presented a number of buying opportunities in the healthcare sector.
  • Barring successful distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines throughout 2021, these are the latest picks by Institutional Investor's top-rated analysts this year.
A healthcare worker beckons incoming cars at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site inside the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Madison, Wisconsin, October 31, 2020.
Bing Guan | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

As the federal government continues an unprecedented nationwide distribution of both Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines, investors are looking ahead to a post-pandemic future. But in one way or another, Covid-19 will continue to loom over the healthcare sector and broader market well into 2021.

These are the top picks of the best healthcare analysts on Wall Street.

For the past 49 years, Institutional Investor has surveyed research directors and chief investment officers at major U.S. money management firms to get their take on the best equity analysts in each sector. Named to this year's list are J.P. Morgan's Lisa Gill and Tycho Peterson, and Credit Suisse's A.J. Rice — the best names in healthcare, biotechnology, life science, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

These top analysts have placed their bets on companies positioned to benefit from both a successful vaccine rollout and gradual return to normal.

