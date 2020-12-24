Asia-Pacific stocks higher as investors watch for developments on Brexit trade deal talks

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks rose in Thursday morning trade, with multiple markets in the region poised to close early for Christmas Eve. Investors also watched for developments on Brexit trade deal talks.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.87% while the Topix index advanced 0.96%. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.76%.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia climbed, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.55%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.22% higher.
Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore are set to close early on Thursday for Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, in Brexit trade deal negotiations between Britain and the European Union, bond yields and the British pound jumped on Wednesday following reports that an agreement was close. Reuters reported that a trade deal was "imminent," citing a senior EU diplomat, though CNBC could not independently verify this.
The British pound was at $1.3522, having fallen to around $1.32 earlier in the week.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% to close at 3,690.01 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its trading day 114.32 points higher at 30,129.83. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.3% lower at 12,771.11.
The moves stateside came after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the new U.S. Covid-19 relief package, an act that could delay the deployment of funds to struggling Americans. On Wednesday, Trump also vetoed the sweeping defense bill that authorizes a topline of $740 billion in spending and outlines Pentagon policy.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.413 following levels above 90.8 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 103.56 per dollar, off levels below 103.2 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7588, off lows below $0.75 seen earlier in the trading week.