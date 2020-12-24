Warren Buffett recommended these 4 books to learn about investing

A few years ago at a dinner, Trey Lockerbie, founder and CEO of kombucha company Better Booch, met billionaire Warren Buffett. He took the opportunity to ask him a few questions about investing, Lockerbie said on "The Good Life" podcast with Sean Murray on Dec. 14.

Lockerbie, who was at the time an avid options trader (a more risky method of investing in which a trader can bet on which way the market will swing), asked Buffett whether books by Benjamin Graham, who was Buffett's mentor, were somewhat outdated. Graham wrote "Security Analysis" in 1934 and "Intelligent Investor" in 1949.

Buffett — widely regarded as the best investor alive — has used the same strategy of value investing taught by Graham for decades. So Buffett suggested that Lockerbie reread Graham's books and focus on the chapters about the psychology of investing, Lockerbie said.

In addition, Lockerbie told "The Good Life," Buffett recommended he read two books by the late economics commentator George Goodman, who wrote under the pen name "Adam Smith."

Here are the books Lockerbie said Buffett recommended.