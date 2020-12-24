Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: FireEye, Alibaba, C3.ai & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

FireEye (FEYE) – The cybersecurity firm's stock is 2% lower in premarket trading, after rising for four straight sessions and eight of the past 10, gaining more than 78% over the latter stretch. Shares of this and other cybersecurity firms have been rising, despite the failure to prevent the massive hack of U.S. systems by a foreign government.

Square (SQ) – Square is in talks to buy music streaming service Tidal, according to a Bloomberg report. Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z bought Tidal for about $56 million in 2015, but it has struggled compared to competitors like Spotify (SPOT). Shares of Square were up 1% in premarket trading.

Alibaba (BABA) – Alibaba is the target of a newly launched antitrust investigation by the Chinese government as regulators probe Alibaba's demands for exclusive merchant agreements, among other things. Shares of Alibaba and other large China-based companies that trade in the U.S., such as JD.com (JD) Baidu (BIDU) and Pinduoduo (PDD), are also indicated lower this morning.

Apollo Global (APO) – The private-equity firm is leading a group of investors who are buying a 49.9% stake in beer brewer AB InBev's (BUD) U.S. metal container plants for about $3 billion. AB InBev said the deal will allow it to scale down debt while retaining operational control of the plants.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) – The hospital operator has pulled out of a deal to sell two Memphis area hospitals for $350 million, following a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit seeking to stop the deal. The FTC had said that the buyer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, would have too big a share of that market if the deal went through.

Nikola (NKLA) – Nikola is on watch again today, following yesterday's more than 10% drop on the cancellation of its electric garbage truck contract with Republic Services (RSG). Nikola made the move after realizing that the partnership would require a completely new truck design, according to a letter from CEO Mark Russell to employees that was seen by The Wall Street Journal. Nikola shares rebounded 1.4% in the premarket.

Altimmune (ALT) – Altimmune is under pressure in pre-market trading after the Food and Drug Administration put a clinical hold on human trials for the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine candidate and requested additional data. Altimmune said it does not expect this development to have a significant impact on its planned timeline for the vaccine. Altimmune shares were down nearly 10% in premarket trading.

C3.ai (AI) – The maker of artificial intelligence software is indicated higher this morning, after seeing a five-day win streak come to an end Wednesday. The stock rose by 58% during that 5-day stretch and has nearly quadrupled from its $42 initial public offering price. The company's shares were up 2.4% in the premarket.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – Alphabet's Google unit is partnering with oil giant Saudi Aramco to provide cloud services in Saudi Arabia. Aramco said the Saudi Arabian cloud market could be worth up to $10 billion by 2030.

Voya Financial (VOYA) – The financial services company said it had received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the sale of its individual life insurance and non-retirement legacy annuities business to life insurance portfolio manager Resolution Life. Separately, Voya announced an accelerated share repurchase program of approximately $150 million of its common stock. Voya shares were up 2.7% in premarket trading.