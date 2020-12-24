The relief Americans could lose if Trump vetoes stimulus package

Millions of struggling Americans will spend the holidays this year not knowing where their next paycheck will come from. And now, due to President Donald Trump's last-minute opposition to the stimulus package lawmakers agreed on, they also won't know if they can count on more unemployment benefits, another stimulus check and not being evicted from their homes.

Just a few days ago, it seemed relief was on the way.

After months of messy negotiations and economic pain inflicted by the pandemic, lawmakers finally struck a deal on a $900 billion stimulus package that would extend unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, send many Americans direct payments of $600 and continue the national eviction ban for another month.

More from Personal Finance:

Holiday travel lags but last-minute bookings could help

Promise of vaccine may spur travel but some changes will endure

Men take more risks with travel than women, survey finds

But President Donald Trump shocked Washington earlier this week when he called the package a "disgrace" and said the "next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package" if Congress doesn't significantly amend the bill. Yet one of Trump's main requests — that the direct payments to Americans be tripled to $2,000 from the agreed-upon $600 — was already shot down by House Republicans on Thursday.

Now the fate of the whole aid package is uncertain.

These are some of the key relief measures Americans would lose if the stimulus bill doesn't pass.