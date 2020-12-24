Millions will lose jobless benefits in days as Covid relief bill hangs in limbo

Millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment benefits in days as the fate of a $900 billion Covid relief package hangs in limbo.

The relief bill, passed by Congress on Monday, offers 11 extra weeks of benefits to workers in two programs set to expire this weekend.

Created by the CARES Act in March, the programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — issued jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and paid additional benefits to workers who exhausted their typical six-month allotment, respectively.

About 14 million people — two-thirds of all jobless-aid recipients — are receiving income support through the lapsing programs. The vast majority won't have access to any other benefits at that point.