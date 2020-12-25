U.S. to require people flying from the UK to test negative for Covid, CDC says

A view of signage leading to one of the testing centers at Heathrow Airport on December 22, 2020 in London, England.

The United States will begin requiring people flying in from the U.K. to test negative for Covid-19 no more than 72 hours before departure, the CDC said in a late Thursday statement.

The announcement comes after the U.K. earlier this week said it identified a new strain of Covid-19 that appears to spread more quickly. The CDC said President Donald Trump will sign the order on Friday, Christmas Day, and the measure will go into effect starting Monday.

The CDC said passengers would have to provide airlines with documentation of their lab results from either polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen tests.

Airlines would also have to confirm that passengers have tested negative before boarding, the agency said. They would also have to block passengers from boarding if they refuse to take a test.

Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways began requiring passengers to test negative before boarding flights bound for New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. United Airlines also requires negative test results for passengers flying from London Heathrow to its hubs in Newark, New Jersey, Washington D.C., or Chicago.