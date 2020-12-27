Trump signs off on $600 stimulus checks. But a vote on $2,000 direct payments is still happening

After holding up the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill for nearly a week, President Donald Trump has just signed off on the stimulus package, which includes $600 checks. The president had previously called the bill an unsuitable "disgrace" and demanded lawmakers raise the second round of stimulus checks to $2,000 per person, from $600. Though the stimulus bill has been signed into law, the push to more than triple the size of direct payments is still underway. The House plans to vote on a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 on Monday, and in a statement released by Trump on Sunday night, he said the Senate would also "start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000." It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will agree to authorize larger checks, an effort that is unpopular among many Republican leaders. In a separate statement released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late Sunday, he made no mention of plans to consider this legislation, should the House succeed in passing it. For now, here is what we know about the stimulus money that is currently guaranteed in the new relief package.

Who's eligible

The pandemic recovery bill includes direct payments of up to $600 to eligible adults, plus $600 per child dependent. While the adult benefit is half the size of the first stimulus check, the amount earmarked for qualifying dependents was raised by $100. At the full benefit amount, a family of four could potentially receive $2,400. Those qualifying for the maximum stimulus payment include individuals earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, or $112,500 as head of household and $150,000 as a married couple filing jointly. Payments are reduced at the same rate as the CARES Act checks. For every $100 earned over these income thresholds, payments are docked $5. However, the AGI caps are lower this time. Individuals with $87,000 in income and married couples who file jointly earning $174,000 will not receive any payment. Therefore, fewer people will qualify for payments, and for those who do receive a check, some will be getting a lot less than the first round of payments.

When you'll get it

First in line will likely be individuals who already have their direct payment information on file with the IRS. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that qualifying Americans could see direct payments reach their bank accounts in a matter of days. "This is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week," Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer. That includes those who signed up to receive a refund by direct deposit when filing their 2018 and/or 2019 taxes, and it may also extend to the 14 million people who previously registered their details via two new online tools the IRS built this spring to collect banking and contact information. But keep in mind, this timing was promised before the president postponed signing the relief bill. For those who are eligible for a stimulus payment but have not shared their bank account details with the IRS, they can expect to instead receive a paper check or a prepaid debit card. The Treasury has the capacity to deliver five to seven million paper checks a week, in addition to checks for other federal programs. IRS and Treasury could again prioritize the mailing of the second stimulus checks to the country's lowest-income earners, starting with individuals making less than $20,000 per year.

