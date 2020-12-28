Alibaba shares in Hong Kong drop; other Asia-Pacific markets edge higher

SINGAPORE — Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba in Hong Kong were in the spotlight once again on Monday. That came after Chinese regulators ordered Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group to rectify its businesses.

In early trading on Monday, Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba plunged 4.73%, adding to losses for Alibaba. Its Hong Kong-listed stock had also dived last Thursday following reports that Chinese regulators will probe the tech behemoth for suspected monopolistic behavior.

Shares of other Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms also declined: Tencent fell 3.24% while Meituan slipped 2.29%. The broader Hang Seng Tech index shed 1.74%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia edged higher on Monday morning as the final trading week of 2020 kicked off.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.28% while the Topix index advanced 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.41%.

Mainland Chinese stocks were little changed in early trade, with the Shanghai composite up fractionally while the Shenzhen component was above the flatline. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.22% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

Profits at Chinese industrial firms in November rose 15.5% as compared with a year earlier, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics over the weekend.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Monday for a holiday.