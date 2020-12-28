Op-ed: Here comes more Covid stimulus, and the unemployment fraudsters who prey on it

People wait in line as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distributes food outside a church in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on November 19, 2020. As another round of Covid-19 stimulus comes, those who need it most might be casualties in a government battle against unemployment crooks. Mike Blake | Reuters

Here comes another Covid stimulus unemployment boost. Expect the fraud headlines to follow. Because while $120 billion for displaced workers will offer sorely needed relief for Americans struggling to make ends meet, it is striking fear in the hearts of state leaders who were already struggling to keep pace with unemployment fraudsters that cost the government billions. California, alone, could face a whopping $8 billion in losses this year. A recently uncovered scheme in Maryland actually used personal information from the state's governor himself, and other high-ranking officials. In an effort to curb abuse, the new legislation requires that applicants send in their tax records or other verification, a blunt object that should slow the roll of criminals but also could block access to the benefits that families urgently need. Salacious headlines, after all, belie the fact that most fraud isn't being committed by dishonest and displaced workers but rather criminal organizations taking advantage of an application system that is, according to a recent Government Accountability Office report, not just vulnerable to illicit behavior — but failing the very workers it was designed to serve.

Gig workers face biggest problems

Among its findings, the GAO concluded that most states are now paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants the minimum allowable benefit (instead of the amount they are eligible for) due to the complexity of verifying prior income. It is a challenge that is especially problematic for "gig" or 1099 workers, a population that has ballooned since the Great Recession, and now makes up an estimated 36% of the labor market. Unlike full time workers who receive a bi-monthly pay stub, gig income often comes from a range of sources, from Uber to Instacart, which can create a big burden in showing proof of total income. According to an analysis conducted by Steady, an app used by more than 2.5 million gig and contract workers in the U.S., nearly one-third of hourly workers who experienced total income loss have gone at least 16 weeks without receiving unemployment assistance.

