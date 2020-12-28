Skip Navigation
This Morgan Stanley mutual fund has more than doubled this year. Here are its top holdings

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Charging Bull Statue is seen at the Financial District as snowfall in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

A Morgan Stanley mutual fund up nearly 120% on the year has held on to large positions in software and e-commerce stocks as the calendar turns to 2021.

The Insight Fund from Morgan Stanley Investment Management has been one of the best performing mutual funds this year, with its Class I shares up more than 119%, according to Morningstar. The fund, which has a five-star rating from Morningstar, is one of several high-performing funds headed by Dennis Lynch, chief of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

