This Morgan Stanley mutual fund has more than doubled this year. Here are its top holdings

Charging Bull Statue is seen at the Financial District as snowfall in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

A Morgan Stanley mutual fund up nearly 120% on the year has held on to large positions in software and e-commerce stocks as the calendar turns to 2021.

The Insight Fund from Morgan Stanley Investment Management has been one of the best performing mutual funds this year, with its Class I shares up more than 119%, according to Morningstar. The fund, which has a five-star rating from Morningstar, is one of several high-performing funds headed by Dennis Lynch, chief of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.