UK lawmakers approve Brexit trade deal

LONDON — U.K. lawmakers voted to approve the historic Brexit trade agreement, which will be implemented on New Year's Day.

The House of Commons, as expected, voted in favor of the agreement, and the country will emerge from its Brexit transition period with the EU at 11 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The opposition Labour Party backed the deal despite concerns, but there were some rebel lawmakers in Labour and the ruling Conservative Party.

The 1,246-page document, whose details are published on the U.K. government's website, and the fraught last-minute negotiations left little time for any proper scrutiny ahead of the deadline.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon voiced disapproval of the agreement, and the U.K.'s fishing industry has given it a frosty response, accusing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of securing only a "fraction of what the U.K. has a right to under international law and what the government repeatedly said that it would secure on behalf of the U.K. fishing industry."