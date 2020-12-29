3 ETF themes for an improving economy and more clean energy in 2021

A contractor for First Solar Inc. works on construction of the Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South project in Imperial County, California.

Investors should increase their exposure to metal miners, clean energy and Chinese stocks to maximize their returns in 2021, according to Astoria Portfolio Advisors' John Davi.

Stocks in these three groups have been on a tear already this year amid increasing expectations of an economic recovery as well as potential changes to the regulatory environment in energy. For example, metal miner Freeport-McMoRan is up nearly 88% year to date, while First Solar has rallied 81.7% in that time period.

However, Davi thinks investing around these themes can yield even more returns in the new year, and advises investors to use exchange-traded funds to play them.