Stick with winners Apple, Amazon, Microsoft as they drive the market to records, two traders say

Ride the wave or run for the hills? That's how two traders approached Amazon, Apple and Microsoft on Monday as the broader market continued its march to record highs. The three tech giants' stocks are responsible for more than half of the S&P 500's gains this year, according to Reuters and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Newton Advisors' Mark Newton and BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday that it wasn't yet time to sell. "If there's any one message, it's that consolidation sometimes can be something that refreshes," said Newton, founder and president of his firm. "It doesn't necessarily mean that the stocks are rolling over."

Pointing to a chart of Amazon, he noted that the shares have "started to kick back into gear," saying one of their recent breakouts paves the way for a run to $3,450 or $3,500 a share. Amazon was up nearly 1% to around $3,315.73 in early Tuesday trading. "Of the larger names, this is one that I would own," Newton said. "I certainly would stick in the FAANG stocks." Fellow FAANG member Apple didn't look quite as "appealing" as Amazon, Newton said. FAANG is a widely used acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. "This is a stock that I don't mind trimming into end of year as it approaches these all-time highs," he said. "This one for me is not as big of a risk-reward."