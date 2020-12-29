The U.K. is expected to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the next few days. If approved this week, the AstraZeneca shot would likely be rolled out next week and would be administered alongside the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to at least 600,000 people in the U.K. so far. To avoid a third wave of the outbreak, Britain must vaccinate two million people a week, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The U.S. is recording at least 180,905 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,210 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: