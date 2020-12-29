LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.K. is expected to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in the next few days. If approved this week, the AstraZeneca shot would likely be rolled out next week and would be administered alongside the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to at least 600,000 people in the U.K. so far. To avoid a third wave of the outbreak, Britain must vaccinate two million people a week, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
The U.S. is recording at least 180,905 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,210 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
German molecular diagnostics startup GNA Biosolutions said its quick Covid-19 test, which returns results in about 40 minutes, was approved for emergency use in Germany.
The GNA Octea SARS-CoV-2 test system is based on pulse controlled amplification (PCA) technology and has a detection accuracy of 96.7%, which is comparable with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology used in molecular Covid-19 testing, the company said in a statement.
Unlike PCR tests, GNA's test comes with a portable analyzer and provides results for up to eight tests within 40 minutes.
—Melodie Warner
The new, highly transmissible coronavirus strain, which first emerged in the U.K., could be circulating undetected in the U.S. because of Covid-19 testing challenges, according to one expert.
"To find that strain, what we need to do is to take a percentage of the samples that are diagnosed and do deep genetic analysis, and (in) the U.S., our capacity hasn't been spectacular," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center, told "The News with Shepard Smith" on Monday.
"If the strain is here, we might just be missing it because the holes in our net are too wide," Bhadelia said.
CNBC's Emily DeCiccio reports the U.S. has only sequenced about 51,000 infections of the 17 million total cases in the country, while the U.K. has completed 125,000 sequences so far — the most of any nation, according to the CDC.
—Melodie Warner