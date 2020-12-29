Skip Navigation
Here are Michael Farr's top 10 stocks for 2021, including Apple

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Michael Farr 
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Investment advisor Michael Farr has picked 10 stocks to add to his portfolio this week and hold on to through 2021, including two of the biggest names in tech.

Farr, the CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington and a CNBC contributor, debuted his list on CNBC's "Halftime Report" and said the companies chosen are, on average, stocks that are trading at a discount to the S&P 500 with relatively high earnings growth.

"This year's Top Ten represent a nice combination of growth and defensiveness," Farr said in a note explaining his picks.

