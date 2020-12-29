Here's how companies factor in environmental, social and corporate governance concerns

Sustainable investing incorporates environmental, social and governance considerations.

But how exactly do these factors fit into the analytical process, and how do they add value? CNBC consulted with several experts to find out.

In general terms, "we look at a company's business models and where they operate geographically and assess what ESG factors they're exposed to," said Diederik Timmer, executive vice president with Sustainalytics, which provides ESG-related ratings and research on companies.

ESG factors do vary by company and industry.

For example, a financial institution can be exposed to concerns such as financial inclusion (providing access to the underserved), employee satisfaction and business ethics, he said. To see how well the company is managing these factors, Sustainalytics will look closely at the firm's management systems and policies, how they report on outcomes and any negative press.

More from Impact Investing:

Here's why 401(k) plans lag in green investment options

Biden administration could be impact investing game changer

How to seize climate change investing opportunities

It may seem odd at first to apply measurable values to societal issues, but it is possible. As examples, measurable social metrics for a company include employee turnover, diversity percentages and pay scale ratios, said Conor Platt, founder and CEO of Confluence Analytics, which aggregates ESG data and creates predictive performance metrics for individual companies and exchange-traded funds. These factors are then ranked against peer companies within their specific sector or industry.

"Any time you own a stock, you own thousands of data points, Platt said. "And for investors, ESG metrics are the best way to assess intangible asset risk."

In recent years, more bond analysts have been paying attention to ESG factors, said Judy Wesalo Temel, senior vice president, director of credit research with asset manager Fiera Capital. Municipal bond ratings agencies have also been more focused on these factors, she added.