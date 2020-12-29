If stimulus checks are raised to $2,000, here's how that would work

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed on another stimulus package that includes direct payments to many Americans for $600.

Then President Donald Trump shocked Washington when he called the package a "disgrace" and suggested he wouldn't approve of the bill unless the checks were upped to $2,000.

Although the president did end up signing the package into law on Sunday even with the lower payments, there's still an effort afoot to get $2,000 into the hands of Americans facing financial difficulties amid the pandemic.

On Monday, the House voted to increase payments to that amount. And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he'd try to pass the bill in the Senate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has his own strategy to get the larger checks to happen, saying he'd postpone the Senate's plans to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act this week unless the chamber votes on the amount of the payments.

"Let me be clear: If Senator McConnell doesn't agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year's Eve. Let's do our job," he said in a statement.

Here's what could happen with the checks.