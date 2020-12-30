California has identified first case with new Covid strain, Newsom says

In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Calif.

California health officials have identified the state's first case of the new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

The patient was in the southern part of the state, Newsom told White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci during a live Q&A session livestreamed on Facebook.

"I don't think that the Californians should feel that this is something odd. This is something that's expected," Fauci told Newsom.

On Tuesday, Colorado health officials confirmed the nation's first case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant. During a press briefing Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state was investigating a potential second case of the new strain.

