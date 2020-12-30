Covid live updates: U.S. needs to vaccinate 3 million people a day to hit vaccination goal, expert says

The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was approved for emergency use in the U.K. and is expected to be rolled out next week. The authorization is welcome news for Britain as cases have surged in London and southern England, pressuring hospitals' capacity. People wanting to leave the U.K. have faced travel restrictions because a new coronavirus variant found in the U.K. is reportedly more transmissible. The U.S. confirmed on Tuesday the first case of the new Covid-19 strain was found in Colorado.

The U.S. is recording at least 188,167 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,257 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: