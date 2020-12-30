How China’s economy bounced back one year after first Covid warning: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Eunice Yoon reports from Beijing on the state of life and commerce in China exactly one year after a Wuhan doctor first raised a flag about Covid-19. Plus, CNBC.com's Leslie Josephs breaks down the industry outlook for airlines in 2021 after a disastrous 2020.



Covid live updates: 'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies at 82 from Covid complications

The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was approved for emergency use in the U.K. and is expected to be rolled out next week. The authorization is welcome news for Britain as cases have surged in London and southern England, pressuring hospitals' capacity. People wanting to leave the U.K. have faced travel restrictions because a new coronavirus variant found in the U.K. is reportedly more transmissible. The U.S. confirmed on Tuesday the first case of the new Covid-19 strain was found in Colorado.

American Airlines expects to fly less than half of 2019 schedule through February as virus spreads

How the pandemic drove massive stock market gains, and what happens next