HSBC names 2 countries that have tackled the virus and will reap the benefits

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Vietnam have been successful in controlling the coronavirus in 2020 and are likely to keep the situation contained next year, an economist said this week.

"Those two countries probably stand out most positively," said Joseph Incalcaterra of HSBC Global Research when responding to a question on which Southeast Asian countries will be able to keep Covid under control and smoothly roll out vaccines.

Singapore "brought their previous outbreaks under control and, … at a time when most countries in the world are actually tightening restrictions, Singapore's going the opposite way," the chief ASEAN economist told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

The city-state this week entered the third phase of its reopening, and now allows gatherings of eight people, up from five. Tourist attractions can increase their operating capacities from 50% to 65% once they receive approval from the authorities.