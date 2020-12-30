Over 1 in 4 child-care providers nationwide still remain closed

More than six months after a majority of stay-at-home orders lapsed in states across the U.S., the child-care industry has yet to fully recover.

About 73% of day cares, child-care centers, preschools, enrichment programs, in-home day cares and before/after-school care programs that closed earlier this year have reopened as of early December, according to Procare Solutions, which provides child-care management software to approximately 30,000 clients nationwide. That means 27% of providers have remained closed.

Yet child-care providers in some states are struggling more than others. Only about 1 in 3 child-care centers that previously closed this year in Nevada and Vermont, for example, have reopened. Meanwhile 90% of providers serviced by Procare in Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah have returned to enrolling children.

Procare's findings that 27% of U.S. child-care providers have not reopened is slightly higher than other estimates. Part of that may lie in the fact that Procare does not track home-based child-care providers, which research shows did bounce back faster.

The latest survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, for instance, finds that 93% of child-care workers and owners surveyed in November are employed by programs that are open, but the organization did specifically note that it was difficult to reach respondents in programs that closed.

In August, the Bipartisan Policy Center found that 14% of parents reported their child-care programs had permanently closed. At that point, 70% of parents reported their centers were still closed or operating at limited capacity or scheduled hours.

But it's true that many child-care providers remain offline, in many cases because it can be a losing proposition, at least financially, to reopen. About 56% of child-care providers surveyed in November report losing money by staying open, NAEYC found. About 42% of respondents say they have taken on debt using personal credit cards to pay for supplies and other items this year.

That's because many centers are still operating at lower capacities, even as costs rise. The survey found that 91% are now paying extra for cleaning supplies, 73% have taken on extra expenses for personal protective equipment and 60% are paying additional staff wages.