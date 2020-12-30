More colleges plan to reopen in the spring, even as Covid cases surge

A student outside the closed Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Aug. 18, 2020.

Despite a rocky attempt at reopening this past fall and a record number of coronavirus cases nationwide, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced plans to bring more students back for the spring semester.

In an open letter to the UNC community, a number of UNC's faculty opposed the decision and urged administrators to reconsider face-to-face instruction.

Yet other colleges are also making plans to reopen for in-person learning, despite the ongoing public health crisis.

More from Personal Finance:

Covid is making it harder to get into a top college

Here's how delaying college may impact your future earnings

College can cost as much as $70,000 a year

Already, Georgetown University, Morehouse College, Smith College, the University of Florida and Princeton University have invited undergraduates to live on campus come January after being largely virtual in the fall.

"We know more today than we did over the summer about what actions we can take individually and collectively to keep our community as secure as possible," Princeton's President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement.

"If we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back."