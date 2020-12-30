Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine approved by UK regulator 

A Brazilian doctor voluntarily receives an injection as part of phase 3 trials of a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in July 2020.

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been authorized for emergency use in the U.K., marking another step in the global battle against the pandemic.

The shot is expected to be rolled out next week and would be added to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which has so far been given to 600,000 people in the U.K., according to government statistics.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said the first doses of the vaccine were being released Wednesday "so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year."

It added that it "aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter" as part of its deal with the U.K. government to supply up to 100 million doses in total.

U.K. government minister Michael Gove had said Monday that the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could accelerate the lifting of strict lockdowns in the country, which effectively canceled Christmas festivities for millions.

Cases have surged in London and southern England with significant pressure being placed on hospitals. A new coronavirus variant found in the U.K. is reportedly more transmissible and has led to travel restrictions for people wanting to leave the country.